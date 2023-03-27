Frontier customers can now pay for YouTube TV and internet on same bill

Thanks to an expanded partnership, those subscribed to Frontier can now directly pay for YouTube TV and get a discount in the process.

As such, you pay for internet access and Google’s cord-cutting service with a single (ISP) bill. Fiber internet customers will get $10 off YouTube TV for 12 months, while those with Frontier TV benefit from a $15 monthly discount for a year. Both discounts negate the recently announced YouTube TV price increase.

Meanwhile, YouTube continues to tout how you’ll get “special pricing offers for NFL Sunday Ticket” later this year.

YouTube TV and the ISP first partnered in 2021, with the latter touting internet service in 25 states.

“Our partnership with YouTube TV makes it easier for customers to ditch cable,” said John Harrobin, Frontier’s Executive Vice President of Consumer. “We take our position as the un-cable provider seriously and are constantly listening to consumers. Many want one source for internet and TV, and that’s what this partnership is all about. With Frontier and YouTube TV, there’s no settling for anything but the best.”

“Frontier is a natural partner for YouTube TV, due to our shared dedication to customer choice and flexibility,” said Tony Archibong, Managing Director of Global Product Partnerships at YouTube. “With this next stage of our partnership, Frontier customers will be able to sign up and enjoy all the perks of YouTube TV such as unlimited DVR, the ability to watch on any screen, innovative features such as key plays and multiview, special pricing offers for NFL Sunday Ticket and the option to cancel the service at any time, all on the same bill as their Frontier internet.”

