Motorola’s next flagship phone keeps leaking with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 50MP cameras, more

Motorola unveiled its X40 flagship last December as one of the first devices with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and now the company is preparing to bring that package to the global market with the Motorola Edge 40 series and Motorola Edge (2023).

Over the past few days, numerous leaks have showcased Motorola’s plans for the Edge 40 series and the Motorola Edge (2023) series. These are both variants of the X40, but designed to new markets. The Edge 40 series would be set to launch globally, in markets such as Europe, while the Edge series would be sold in the United States.

For that US version, the Moto Edge+ (2023) first popped up on the Google Play Console this week packing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB of RAM, and a FHD+ display. The device also has Android 13 on board, but the listing doesn’t offer much more information.

Internationally, there has been much more action. SnoopyTech offered up a full spec sheet, as well as several images of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. The device will apparently include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB of RAM – as expected –, and 256GB of storage. There’s also a 6.67-inch FHD+ display at 165Hz, a 4,600 mAh battery with 125W fast charging, and Android 13. There’s also a trio of cameras with a 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, and a 12MP sensor used with a telephoto lens.

Snoopy says the device will come in “Lunar Blue” and will cost €899.

Beyond that, MySmartPrice also published specs for both the Edge 40 and Edge 40 Pro. For the lesser model, it appears the device will be based on a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, with a 4,400 mAh battery, 6.55-inch FHD+ display at 144Hz, and only two cameras on the back – a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera.

An exact timeline for any of these launches is still unclear at this point, but based on Motorola’s usual pattern, it’s likely not too far away.

