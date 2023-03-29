Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 rolling out to Pixel

Just two weeks after the initial preview release, Google is rolling out Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 to Pixel phones.

QPR3 will see its consumer launch in June, and be the last major quarterly update for Android 13.

Unlike developer previews and betas for unreleased versions of Android, these builds are suitable for general use. However, please review any known issues that are listed on this page.

Historically, previews occur monthly, with this beta coming much earlier than expected. This might be related to Google wanting to complete QPR3 testing before rolling out Android 14 Beta 1 to Android Beta Program users, which is the plan announced earlier this month.

The Android Beta Feedback app is available on Pixel to submit problems. You can access it from the app drawer or via Quick Settings to file bugs in the Google issue tracker, while the Android Beta community is on Reddit.

Top resolved issues:

Fixed an issue that caused the volume panel to flicker when adjusting the volume using the volume buttons.

Fixed an issue that caused the system UI to get stuck in a blurry state in some cases, such as unlocking the device or finishing a phone call.

Fixed an issue where the notification shade was closing immediately after a user opened it.

Fixed an issue where the always-on display was displayed over apps and other content after unlocking the device.

Fixed an issue where a device couldn’t copy apps and data wirelessly during first-time setup.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 system images are available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. as well as in the Android Emulator. Google says:

If you’re already enrolled in the Android 13 Beta and your device is running a beta build, you will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Beta 2.

Most users will be installing Beta 2 (T3B2.230316.003) with the March security patch from the Android Beta Program website. You can expect an OTA update in the coming hours. If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 13.