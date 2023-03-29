Here’s everything new in Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 [Gallery]

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 is rolling out today much sooner than anticipated ahead of the June stable release.

Over the coming days, we’ll dive into all of Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) QPR2 screenshots appear on the left and QPR3 Beta 2 at the right.

If you want to quickly install the Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 on your compatible Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Enhanced PIN privacy

When tapping a number, the circle no longer expands into a rounded square. As a result, there’s no visual feedback on the numpad.

Pause and App info shortcuts flipped

A maddening change for muscle memory

QPR2 vs. QPR3 Beta 2

Pixel Launcher settings > Search your phone > Device results

“History-based device results and suggestions” It’s not currently clear what disabling “Device results” turns off

Meanwhile, the “Choose what shows in search results when you swipe up on your phone’s home screen” description is new

Top resolved issues

Fixed an issue that caused the volume panel to flicker when adjusting the volume using the volume buttons.

Fixed an issue that caused the system UI to get stuck in a blurry state in some cases, such as unlocking the device or finishing a phone call.

Fixed an issue where the notification shade was closing immediately after a user opened it.

Fixed an issue where the always-on display was displayed over apps and other content after unlocking the device.

Fixed an issue where a device couldn’t copy apps and data wirelessly during first-time setup.

Known issues (unchanged)

If the user tries to open the camera by pressing the power button twice, the camera displays a black screen instead.

In some cases when a work profile is switched on or off, the device reboots instead.

The list of Recent apps sometimes becomes unresponsive if the screen orientation is changed while the list is open.