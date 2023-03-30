OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite confirmed to pack 108MP camera, 120Hz display

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its next mid-range smartphone, and the company is bringing out the teasers in some major ways this week. In an interview today, OnePlus confirmed that the Nord CE 3 Lite will has a 120Hz display and a wild 108MP camera.

Speaking to TechRadar, OnePlus’ Kinder Liu confirmed several key details about the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which is set to be unveiled on April 4.

The device will apparently be packing a 6.72-inch display which runs at 120Hz which is significantly larger than the device that came before it, and one of OnePlus’ largest smartphones to date. Liu didn’t specify the resolution or type of display we’d see, though.

Liu further confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will have a 108MP camera on the back, which is rumored to include a pair of 2MP sensors to round out the rear shooting experience. The phone is also confirmed by Liu to offer dual-SIM support, 8GB of “virtual” RAM (which uses system storage to boost memory), and OxygenOS 13.1 built on top of Android 13. It’s not yet clear what 13.1 will bring to the table, but Liu teases it will run on “powerful and outstanding specifications.”

Those specs are confirmed to include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 processor, which is the same chip used in the Nord CE 2 Lite last year.

Liu didn’t confirm pricing, but a previous leak did offer some further insight. According to that leak, the Nord CE 3 Lite will cost €329 and also bring a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The phone will apparently also be eligible for two major Android updates and four years of security patches.

