Nest Cams will soon be able to monitor your garage door

To keep your personal property safe, Nest Cameras are preparing a new feature to monitor your garage door, alerting you when it opens and if it’s been open for too long.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

In addition to monitoring your home and surroundings like any good security camera should, Google’s Nest Cam series also offers smart capabilities like package monitoring to know when a delivery has been made to your door and when it’s been removed from your doorstep.

In recent preview builds of the Google Home app, the company has begun working on a new smart monitoring feature for Nest Cams, focusing on garage doors. If you keep a Nest Cam pointed at your garage door, you’ll soon be able to get notified any time the door is opened or closed, giving you more insight into your home’s security.

Introducing garage door detection Compatible wired cameras can monitor your garage door with a Nest Aware subscription. Learn more about Garage Door Detection

Open and close notifications The camera will send you notifications when the door has been opened or closed

In practice, this upcoming Nest Cam feature should give you a decent idea of the comings and goings of your household’s vehicles. The info could also prove useful if the garage were to open at an unexpected time, potentially signaling an attempted burglary.

Additionally, to help protect your personal property, Nest Cam garage door monitoring can also alert you if your garage has been open for an extended period of time.

Garage door reminder notifications Get a reminder if your garage door has been open for more than 15 minutes

Garage door detection has not yet begun to roll out to Nest Cam owners, but we do know that Google currently only plans to offer the feature on two camera models to begin with: Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Cam (indoor, wired). Google’s phrasing of “wired cameras” above implies that the battery-powered Nest Cam will need to be hardwired to be used for garage monitoring.

Unsurprisingly, garage door detection will only be available to those with an active Nest Aware subscription.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.