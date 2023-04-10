Pixel Watch April 2023 update rolling out

After a more sizable release last month, the Pixel Watch’s April 2023 update is more incremental in nature with just the latest security patch noted.

The Pixel Watch is now on the April 5, 2023 security patch level. RWDA.230114.010.G2 is the global build number with no variant for watches in Japan and Taiwan currently listed, which was the case with all past versions.

Google’s changelog just says that the “April 2023 software update includes the latest security patches for Pixel Watch users” following last month’s bigger functional changes. It’s rolling out “starting today” and will be fully available over the next week.

Like in March, this April OTA is not yet widely rolling out this afternoon and the usual trick does not work.

Once it is, tap the “Your watch is up to date” screen (Settings > System > System updates) multiple times to initiate the download. To speed up the process, open Connectivity preferences and disable Bluetooth to force Wi-Fi.

It’s rolling out on the same day as the Pixel phone release, and was similarly delayed a week.

