You can now ‘pre-order’ the OnePlus Pad with a $100 deposit without knowing the price

The OnePlus Pad was announced back in February alongside the OnePlus 11, but the company has yet to fully launch the tablet. That’s, finally, not too far away, and you can now “pre-order” the OnePlus Pad with a $100 deposit, but you’ll have to do that without knowing how much the product will actually cost.

The OnePlus Pad is the brand’s very first Android tablet, and it seems like a solid offering. It has an 11.61-inch 144Hz display at a unique 7:5 aspect ratio, 8-12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a huge 9,510 mAh battery, and MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 flagship chip. OnePlus is also launching the tablet out of the gate with key accessories, such as a stylus and a keyboard folio case.

As promised, the brand today opened up “early bird” reservations for the OnePlus Pad on OnePlus.com. These are basically OnePlus Pad pre-orders, but without actually knowing the cost of the device.

Instead of forking over the full retail cost of the tablet, you’ll instead pay a $100 deposit to OnePlus to hold your spot. That deposit is fully refundable, and the only way to actually buy the tablet is to put in an order with the remaining cost of the tablet between April 25 and 27 – OnePlus will reveal the full price of April 25, with the full launch taking place on April 28. The tablet won’t start shipping, though, until May 8 (the listing hilariously contains a typo saying that shipments begin on March 8).

With the $100 deposit, you’ll also get a free gift in a OnePlus Folio Keyboard, which normally sells for $40. You can swap that out with the OnePlus Stylo, though, which we would recommend as the stylus sells for $99 on its own. You can also bundle the keyboard or stylus for 50% off ($19.50 and $49.50, respectively), or throw in a pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 for 60% off ($32).

Again, we don’t know what the OnePlus Pad will cost just yet, so this deposit system is quite strange compared to a normal pre-order. Effectively, it’s asking for blind trust in OnePlus regarding the price of the tablet. Will you pull the trigger?

