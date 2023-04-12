Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate leaks again a day before its launch [Gallery]

The Asus ROG Phone 7 is set to launch at an event tomorrow, but today, a new set of leaks tell us almost everything we need to know about the pair of gaming phones.

WinFuture today published a full breakdown of the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and the standard ROG Phone 7. Both devices are set to be officially unveiled tomorrow, April 13, as Asus teased last month.

In terms of the outer hardware, the ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate look extremely similar to their predecessors. It’s what’s inside that matters here. According to this report, both phones will be packing 6.8-inch FHD+ displays that run at 165Hz, with a 6,000 mAh battery under the hood. That’s in combination with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Both also include the same 50MP + 13MP + 5MP rear camera setup and a headphone jack.

Apparently, the main difference between the two phones will be in certain features, like the Ultimate’s small rear display and the amount of memory on board, but it’s not clear what that difference will be.

One standout feature on the “Ultimate” will reportedly be the “AeroActive Portal,” a flap on the back of the phone that can open up to attach to a fan and deliver better cooling for the CPU by way of a fan.

ROG Phone 7

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate

