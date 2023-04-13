 Skip to main content

Chromecast with Google TV 4K update brings January 2023 patch

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 13 2023 - 10:31 am PT
The Chromecast with Google TV 4K got its first update of the year in late January, and Google is now rolling out another one with a January 2023 security patch level.

STTE.221215.004.A1 only lists two items in the changelog:

  • Android security patch level has been updated to Jan 2023
  • Other bug fixes and performance improvements

Previously, STTE.220920.016.H1 in late January was just a minor bump (from a version released in November) that remained on an October 2022 Android security patch level.

Today’s update is 152MB (vs. 148MB), with the “bug fixes and performance improvements” line always listed with varying levels of noticeable changes. There’s also a Chromecast Remote firmware update after updating (26.2 -> 26.5). Google has yet to refresh the online release notes.

The other update this year was the Google TV homescreen redesign that did not require a new OS version. This update also added new Quick Settings that are reminiscent of Android on phones. 

We’ve yet to spot any changes, but be sure to comment below on whether this update addresses any pressing Chromecast with Google TV problems you currently have.

