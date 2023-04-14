Mint Mobile customers get more data for free starting today

Following the reveal that T-Mobile will acquire the brand, Mint Mobile is today giving out free data to customers through boosts to each plan.

As of today, April 14, Mint Mobile will expand its data buckets for free for all customers. This upgrade adds 5GB to most plans, with this being the third time Mint has upgraded data buckets at no extra charge.

The changes include the following:

4GB plan expands to 5GB

10GB plan expands to 15GB

15GB plan expands to 20GB

Unlimited plan now throttles at 40GB instead of 35GB

Mobile hot spot increases from 5GB to 10GB

This applies to both new and existing customers, with Mint pricing starting at $15/month for the new 5GB plan and hitting $30/month for the Unlimited plan. There’s no action required for existing Mint customers.

