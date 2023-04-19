Google may soon bring User Choice Billing to Android apps in the UK

The United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has had an ongoing antitrust probe into Google’s control over Android for months at this point, and it’s now looking like Google will soon bring User Choice Billing to Android apps distributed via the Play Store in the UK.

The UK CMA today opened up a new open consultation regarding its antitrust probe of Google, inviting developers and stakeholders to respond to Google’s proposed actions to expand third-party payments in the UK on Android devices.

Google, in a blog post, explains its proposition to expand User Choice Billing to the UK. That would allow third-party payment options for developers distributing their Android apps through the Play Store in the UK. During the purchase process, users can choose between using Play Store billing or an approved third-party system, and developers can even opt to not accept Play Store billing entirely. Google has so far made User Choice Billing available in tests across portions of Europe, tested it with Spotify in the US, and most recently launched support in India.

Google explains:

Under the commitments, developers will be able to add an alternative in-app billing system, alongside Google Play’s billing system, for their mobile and tablet users in the U.K. At checkout, users will be able to choose which billing system to use. These options will be presented in a neutral manner allowing users to make an informed and engaged choice. Developers can alternatively choose to not offer Google Play billing at all when their users in the U.K. are paying for digital content and services.

Should this proposal by accepted by the UK’s CMA, this would be made available to developers of non-gaming apps quickly, with gaming apps supported no later than October 2023.

The CMA is looking for comments from developers and others regarding Google’s proposal around how this affects fees imposed by Google, the billing choice screen, and the CMA’s process for monitoring Google’s compliance. Comments are being accepted through May 19.

