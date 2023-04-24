 Skip to main content

BMW brings digital car key support to Android with support for Pixel and Samsung

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 24 2023 - 1:28 pm PT
After originally only supporting Apple devices, BMW is launching support for digital car keys on Android, starting with devices from Google’s Pixel line and select Samsung Galaxy models.

Announced today, BMW will bring “Digital Car Key Plus” to Android to allow users to unlock and/or lock their car using their smartphone, with the car able to unlock as you get in close proximity to the vehicle.

Digital Key Plus can now be set up and activated on current Samsung Galaxy S23+ / Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, and a number of older models with suitable hardware. The vehicle can be programmed to lock or unlock as the customer approaches or walks away with their device just as with a conventional vehicle key with comfort access functionality. The orchestrated welcome light display and light carpet also function as with the physical key, depending on the vehicle equipment.

This is handled using ultra-wideband (UWB), which has slowly started showing up on phones from Google and Samsung over the past couple of years. Digital Car Key Plus works through the My BMW app on compatible vehicles, and it also allows the car’s owner to share the digital car key with friends or family members – assuming they also have a compatible Android or iOS device.

For the time being, you’ll need a BMW vehicle produced after November 2022, though a vehicle software update coming soon will enable support for older models. As for compatible phones, here’s the full list:

  • Google
    • Pixel 7 Pro
    • Pixel 6 Pro
  • Samsung
    • Galaxy S23+
    • Galaxy S23 Ultra
    • Galaxy Z Fold 4
    • Galaxy S22+
    • Galaxy S22 Ultra
    • Galaxy Z Fold 3
    • Galaxy S21+
    • Galaxy S21 Ultra
    • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

You’ll also need to be running the latest Android 13 update on your device, with Samsung Wallet on Galaxy devices, too (meaning you live in a market with Samsung Wallet).

