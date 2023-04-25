Google makes a Pixel Watch stand, sort of…

Compared to Apple and Samsung, the Pixel Watch lacks power options beyond the singular Magnetic Charging Cable. That’s now changing, sort of, with Google Store Japan including a semi-official stand accessory with purchases of the Pixel Watch for a limited time.

As part of Golden Week, which is a seven-day period that contains several Japanese holidays, the local Google Store is running a series of discounts from April 28 to May 7. In addition to taking 8% off the Pixel Watch, you’ll get a “‘Space Brothers collaboration limited watch stand.”

It’s simply a transparent piece of fabric featuring characters that Google has previously used/partnered with before. This plastic stand has a rectangular base and a tall piece of plastic at an angle. On the right side, there are two cutouts where you can slot in your Pixel Watch when it’s connected to the magnetic charging puck.

First off, this is most likely not Made by/for Google and a very simple piece of plastic. That said, I’d genuinely use the stand if it was made available in the US. In comparison, the Apple Watch and Samsung wearables have a wide ecosystem of stands from dedicated accessories to spots on wirelessly chargers shared with phones. It’s much easier to place a watch on one of those offerings than having to use both your hands to line up the Pixel Watch and its cable.

Hopefully, third-party Made for Google certified Pixel Watch charging stands, if not a first-party accessory, are coming. One of the more reputable third-party accessories that has popped up is an affordable stand where you slot in the charger from Spigen. An integrated powered solution would be better.

Belkin (L) and Spigen (R)

