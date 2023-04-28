Waze’s latest Android Auto update breaks voice commands and fullscreen navigation

After months of waiting, Waze finally launched support for Android Auto’s “Coolwalk” dashboard redesign last week, but that update seems to be causing major issues for some, including breaking voice commands and leaving the app frozen.

The Waze update that enables Android Auto “Coolwalk” is tied to the latest versions of Waze for Android, and, according to many, it’s causing issues.

Reports have popped up across both the r/AndroidAuto and r/Waze subreddits, among other online forums, that there are two key issues going on with Waze lately.

The first, and perhaps more prevalent, is that voice commands via Google Assistant are broken on Waze for Android Auto. This mainly shows up when trying to set your destination, asking Assistant to “navigate to” a certain address or location. The voice command itself seems to process just fine, but it doesn’t register with Waze, ultimately causing it to fail. What’s notable here is that Google Assistant doesn’t appear to be failing in any other apps, which points to this being a Waze issue.

Beyond that, the other issue at hand is that Waze is freezing when used in fullscreen for some users. A “Welcome to Waze” screen appears whenever the app is viewed in fullscreen, with the map itself and relevant navigation only appearing when the app is viewed in split-screen. Some users say that this started after the latest Waze update and can be fixed by force-closing the Waze app on your phone.

Both issues will likely require Waze itself to intervene, and so far there’s no word on updates rolling out, or an acknowledgement from Waze on the new freezing issue. The company did respond to one user on Twitter confirming that it is aware of issues with voice commands.

Hey James, we hear you! We are aware of some issues happening with Android Auto, and we're working hard to get them resolved. Could you please open a ticket, and provide our team with some more information, so they can get to the bottom of this? https://t.co/rQQ0rfGUIL



-Jean — waze (@waze) April 24, 2023

More on Android Auto: