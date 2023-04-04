Motorola Edge 40 Pro goes official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, €899 price tag

Motorola has just announced its latest flagship for Europe, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. Here’s what you need to know.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is a device based on the Motorola X40 which launched in China late last year as one of the first smartphones with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Like the X40, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro is packing Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB of RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. That’s UFS 4.0 storage too, which has been shown to deliver a major speed boost in other devices such as the OnePlus 11 and Samsung Galaxy S23. That’s also paired with Android 13 out of the box, with support for Motorola’s “ReadyFor” desktop environment and the rest of the company’s suite of software enhancements. There’s no word on how long Motorola/Lenovo will provide updates.

Beyond the core specs, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro uses a a 6.67-inch pOLED display which is only 1080p, but has a refresh rate of 165Hz. There’s also a 4,600 mAh battery and 125W “TurboPower” fast charging (along with 15W wireless charging). A charging brick is included in the box too.

As for cameras, there’s a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera with a 2x lens. Up front, the selfie camera is a 60MP sensor.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro will be sold in Europe starting today at a price of €899.99. In the coming weeks, it will also expand to Latin America, but it won’t be sold in the US. Rather, Motorola is teasing a new addition to its “Edge” family in North America “this year.”

