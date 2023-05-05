Deals: Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook hits $570, Bose QC ANC headphones at $279, more

Back with all of today’s discounts as we head into the weekend, Friday is ushering in some notable savings on Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook at $130 off. There’s also a Bose Mother’s Day sale on its popular ANC headphones and earbuds at some of the best prices of the year, which are joined by much of the same 2023 low on the Pixel 7 Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook sports a 120Hz 1440p screen

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook for $570. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer arrives at a match of the all-time low as one of the first discounts. The 20% in savings has only been tracked once before back in March, for comparison.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook arrives with a cloud gaming-focused feature set that comes powered by an Intel Iris XE graphics card. That drives the 16-inch 1440p display, which comes backed by a 120Hz refresh rate. Its i5 processor is more than capable of handling more than just gaming, and the Wi-Fi 6E support enables speedy networking to go alongside its multitasking-ready 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard SSD storage. We take a closer look at how that cloud gaming experience stacks up in our hands-on review.

Bose launches Mother’s Day sale goes live

Today, Bose is launching its Mother’s Day sale with a collection of discounts across its latest headphones, ANC earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, and more. Courtesy of Amazon, as well as direct from Bose, you can score some of the best prices of the year. Right now, Amazon offers the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Bluetooth Headphones for $279 in four different styles. Normally fetching $329, this is the very first time we’ve seen a $100 off discount and a new all-time low. It has previously sold for $20 less. These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet, with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation, which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you three hours of usage in a pinch.

Also getting in on the savings, Amazon is now offering one of the first chances of the year to save on the all-new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. Just released earlier this fall in September, the new flagship true wireless earbuds are sitting at $249 in two different styles. That’s down from the usual $299 price tag in order to deliver the second-best price to date at $50 off. It’s also the lowest in months. As for what that latest and greatest experience looks like, the QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We break down exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage.

Best price of the year takes $199 off Google’s latest Pixel 7 Pro

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on the latest Google Pixel 7 Pro. Dropping an unlocked 128GB model down to $700 in Obsidian black, today’s price cut lands at $199 off the usual $899 going rate. This is still one of the first chances to save in 2023 and is now $49 under our previous mention in the process.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip, complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

