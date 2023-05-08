 Skip to main content

Chromebooks may soon get native integration with Google Tasks

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 8 2023 - 7:29 am PT
chromeos on hp dragonfly pro chromebook

Google Tasks is a useful way to keep track of your to-do list, and soon it might be even easier to access on Chromebooks.

As it stands today, the easiest way to access Google Tasks is through Gmail and other Workspace products, as the list can be pinned to the side of the screen alongside whatever else you’re doing. Earlier this year, Google also opened up standalone access to your Tasks list.

But, soon, it seems Google will be expanding the utility of Tasks on ChromeOS.

As reported by AboutChromebooks, Google appears to be in development of a new Google Tasks app on Chromebooks that would have native integration with the system that’s “glanceable.” It’s speculated that this might come in the form of something like Google Calendar integration on ChromeOS, which sits on the taskbar and expands on a click to show your scheduled events on their respective dates throughout the month.

It does appear, though, that Google is using a new “bubble view” look for this, which the company also uses for video conferencing controls in recent versions of ChromeOS.

At the moment, though, it’s really too early to tell exactly how this will work. All we know for sure is that Google is working on better integration of Tasks on Chromebooks, and that’s good news no matter what the final product looks like.

