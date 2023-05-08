 Skip to main content

‘HTC U23 Pro 5G’ leaks with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, plastic body [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 8 2023 - 7:05 am PT
HTC is teasing a new smartphone, which feels a bit weird to say in the year 2023. Now, the company’s upcoming release has leaked, with the “HTC U23 Pro 5G” looking more like a mid-ranger than its name implies.

HTC was once a powerhouse in Android’s smartphone market, but it slowly faded away over the years, even selling off most of the team responsible for its best devices to Google for use in bolstering Pixel phones.

In the time since, HTC has released a device here or there, mostly focused on more affordable markets and specialized focuses. The latter appears true of this upcoming release, with HTC last week teasing a new device for its “Viverse” metaverse. The same was true of its 2022 release, the Desire 22 Pro.

Now, more information is coming out (via GSMArena) about a device that’s rumored to be called the “HTC U23 Pro 5G.” This would be in line with HTC’s naming convention and teaser, and would be the first U-Series HTC device since 2020’s HTC U20 5G.

According to someone who managed to use this upcoming device, whatever it may be called, showed that it has a plastic frame and a design that has a large camera module on the back. That camera module apparently includes a 108MP sensor, as shown directly on the device, and is backed up by three other undisclosed sensors. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an AMOLED display, though the size of the display is not mentioned.

Surprisingly, there’s a headphone jack in place, too.

Moving to the internal specs, the device is running on top of a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That’s not exactly “high-end,” but it should be plenty for a decent experience. The battery is also noted at 4,600 mAh in the software, which charges over USB-C at unknown speeds. There’s also wireless charging support.

HTC hasn’t mentioned when this device will come to market, but it’s certainly going to be an interesting one to watch. Like its previous releases, we don’t really expect this device to land in the United States.

