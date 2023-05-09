Huawei P60 Pro and Mate X3 foldable are still Google-free, now available in Europe [U]

Huawei has just launched its latest flagship devices, with the Huawei P60 Pro and the foldable Mate X3 are now available in Europe.

Update: Huawei has launched the P60 Pro and Mate X3 in Europe. Our original coverage is below, with an update below on pricing and availability outside of China.

The Huawei P60 Pro is the company’s latest flagship smartphone, and it’s packing a solid spec sheet. There’s a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 8-12GB of RAM and 256-512GB of storage, and the latest version of Huawei’s Google-free Android fork, HarmonyOS 3.1. That’s not bad for a device that lacks access to the latest tech by way of bans, but it’s certainly lagging behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and UFS 4.0 storage found in 2023 flagships from the likes of Samsung and others.

Huawei is also shipping the P60 Pro with a 48MP primary camera, 48MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and 13MP ultrawide camera, plus a 13MP selfie camera. There’s also 88W fast charging, a 4,815 mAh battery, and a NanoMemory slot for expandable storage. Huawei’s P60 series also includes the P60 Art, which shares the same specs but with a bigger battery and 40MP ultrawide camera, and the regular Huawei P60, which cuts down on charging speed and the secondary cameras.

Huawei P60 Pro in Violet

More exciting is Huawei’s latest foldable, the Huawei Mate X3, which is a drastically thinner (11.8mm when folded) device compared to its predecessor. It has a 6.4-inch display on the outside and 7.85-inch display on the inside, with the whole package being IPX8 water and dust resistant. It also runs on top of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and HarmonyOS and has a trio of cameras on the back headlined by a 50MP primary sensor.

Update 5/9: Huawei has officially launched the P60 Pro and Mate X3 in Europe, with P60 Pro starting at €1199 and Mate X3 at €2,199, or £1,199 and £1,999 respectively in the UK. The P60 Pro is available starting today in the UK and Europe while the Mate X3 won’t launch until May 22.

