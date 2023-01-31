Huawei can’t even get 4G chips for its phones from US companies anymore

Ben Schoon

- Jan. 31st 2023 8:03 am PT

huawei mate 50 pro
0 Comments

The US ban on Huawei has had massive impacts on the Chinese company over the past couple of years, effectively taking down what was once the second-biggest smartphone brand on the planet. Now, the US is taking things up a notch, and cutting off Huawei from 4G chips for its phones, too.

Since the export ban first took effect, Huawei has been unable to source 5G-capable smartphone chips from US companies including Qualcomm. The restriction has put a tight squeeze on the company’s smartphone efforts, though Qualcomm was allowed to sell 4G-capable versions of its chips to Huawei since 2020.

Reuters reports that the US has stopped granting export licenses to US companies looking to send items to Huawei, which now includes chips below the 5G level. This includes 4G chips, as well as chips that support Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6, as well as “artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing,” as well as “cloud items.”

The move could prove a death knell to Huawei’s smartphone business, which was already struggling to make due. Huawei sold off its sub-brand, Honor, in 2020 to allow that brand to keep making smartphones that can use 5G chips and even the Google Play Store. The company also launched an Android fork in 2021 called “HarmonyOS” which was pitched as a way to go without the Play Store and Google apps.

More on Huawei:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Huawei

Huawei

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones
Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.