Google Pixel Buds now appear in the Find My Device app

Google’s second-generation Assistant headphones this month are expected to go on sale in more colors and pick up a software update. The company has yet to fully detail the contents of the new firmware version, but the Pixel Buds are now appearing in the Find My Device app.

Logging into Find My Device on Android or the web today will list your connected Pixel Buds. This integration currently identifies what phone they were “last seen connected to” and the time/date. That information is displayed against a map with the pin featuring a generic headphones icon against a gray background. The device does not yet appear in Google Search as part of the “find device” query.

In demoing Fast Pair last year, Google showed off being able to also see battery life and quick unpairing. Meanwhile, this location integration is not appearing in the Pixel Buds “app” under the “Find device” menu, which at the moment only lets you play a ringing noise.

Those additional features could require the upcoming update. As of this afternoon, most owners of Pixel Buds are seeing the headphones in the Find My Device app.

Thanks Dee, Michael!

