Google will mark its AI-generated images, show labels in Search

AI-generated pictures be used for nefarious purposes, and Google is combating that with markings, labels, and “About this image.”

Following similar tools for results and authors, Google products will show “About this image.” This tool, starting in US English, will note:

When Google first indexed the image and similar ones

Where it may have first appeared

Where else it’s been shown online, like on news, social, or fact-checking sites

For example, “you’d be able to see that news articles pointed out that this image depicting a staged moon landing was AI-generated.”

This information will be accessible from the overflow menu in Google Image results, Google Lens when analyzing a screenshot/photo, and when “swiping up in the Google App when you’re on a page.” Google is also bringing it to desktop and mobile Chrome “later this year” by long-pressing or right-clicking.

Looking ahead, Google will make sure its AI-generated photos, like those generated by Imagen, will include a “markup in the original file to give you context if you come across it outside of our platforms.”

Google Search will also display an “Image self-labeled as AI generated” note, with creators and platforms, like Midjourney and Shutterstock, doing the same over the coming months.