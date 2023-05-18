Motorola Razr 40 Ultra foldable will reportedly cost $1,000

Motorola’s upcoming Razr 40 Ultra looks like a compelling flip phone foldable, and if a new report is to be believed, it’ll also be the cheapest Razr yet at a price of $1,000.

91Mobiles reports that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra’s price will be $1,000. The outlet doesn’t offer up any details around the more lower-end Razr 40, but it’s already quite impressive that the Ultra model will end up at this price point.

Looking back, the original Razr released in 2019 arrived with a $1,500 price, while the Razr 5G released a year later at $1,399.

This is a bit lower than previously thought, with another leak having hinted at something a bit closer to $1,200 or $1,300. However, it makes a lot of sense for Motorola to hit $1,000. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 runs $999 as its predecessor also did. And, like Samsung, Motorola would be hitting this lower price with the third generation (at least of devices sold in the US). For context, the original Galaxy Z Flip was priced at $1,380 when it first launched.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is rumored to be running on a similar overall spec package to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 120Hz inner display. The big point of attraction, though, is the outer display which takes up almost the entirety of the phone’s cover, even wrapping around the cameras. Motorola is also expected to debut a standard Razr 40, which should cost less while also offering a very small outer display and a likely a lesser chip.

Motorola has confirmed a June 1 event to unveil its new Razr lineup publicly.

More on Motorola: