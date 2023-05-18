What Google Pixel device are you currently using daily? [Poll]

It’s that time of year when we ask you just what Google Pixel phone you use on a daily basis.

With the launch of the Pixel 7a, we now have 20 potential Google Pixel devices out there in the wild that you can potentially be enjoying as your “default device” or “daily driver.”

As you may be aware, Google’s smartphone product catalog is set to gain another entrant in the coming months with the limited global launch of the Pixel Fold. Given that it is a nearly $2,000 device, we’d wager it won’t light up the charts as one of the biggest-selling Pixel phones.

The Pixel market share has supposedly increased since the launch of Tensor-powered models. However, other reports suggest that brand loyalty has waned with Google Pixel owners more likely to switch brands than owners of other devices. We’re sure that most of our readers would disagree with that analysis, but with more Android devices available to choose between, it’s a tough market to crack.

One explanation could be limited global availability – which has been a frustration for many Android fans across the planet. This means that what Google Pixel model you can buy depends heavily upon where you live. Throw the Pixel A-series into the mix and while the series has a limited market share, there are certainly enough devices for you to choose between:

Pixel / Pixel XL

Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a / Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4 / Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a / Pixel 4a 5G Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6 / Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 / Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

After cracking the top five sales in the US and UK in the past 18 months, a big push with the Pixel 8 series and increased marketing visibility could be great for the long-term health of Google’s premier smartphone lineup. In the future, the brand might help break the dominance of the Apple-Samsung duopoly in many regions. Until then, we’re focused on what you’re currently enjoying – or hating!

Let us know what Google Pixel model you are using by voting below, and if you have multiple, let us know your reasons why down in the comments section.