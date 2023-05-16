 Skip to main content

Google Pixel owners are seemingly more likely to switch brands, and it’s not hard to see why

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 16 2023 - 7:31 am PT
76 Comments
pixel 6a and pixel 7a cameras

According to a new report, Google’s growing number of Pixel owners are also the most likely to consider switching to other brands on their next upgrade, creating a problem for brand loyalty.

Statista reports this past week as a part of its Global Consumer Survey that a whopping 57% of Google Pixel owners surveyed said they are very likely to switch to a different smartphone brand at the “next possible occasion.” A mere 26% were “very unlikely” to switch.

It’s a staggering brand loyalty problem for the Pixel series, especially when looking at Samsung and Apple’s figures which both only saw 34% of those surveyed likely to switch to another brand. Apple, of course, had the highest brand loyalty with 49% of customers “very unlikely” to switch, and 44% of Samsung owners saying the same.

Of course, it’s worth looking into the methodology of this survey, which took place over the course of the past year in the United States. In the survey, a mere 442 Pixel owners were surveyed, where the survey asked for input from nearly 3,000 Galaxy owners and over 4,400 iPhone owners. But, at the same time, this makes sense from a marketshare perspective, given Google’s share is drastically lower than that of Apple and Samsung.

In any case, it does show there’s a clear brand loyalty problem for Google here.

9to5Google’s Take

The unfortunate truth here is that, really, it’s not hard to see why Pixel owners might consider other brands when the time comes to upgrade, ignoring any brand loyalty.

Top comment by jimmy cychowski

Liked by 15 people

Not me, I very happy with my Pixel 7 Pro, it's been great, I have had every major Pixel release since the first one, I've dabbled with Samsungs, but I always miss that Pixel software features set, and little things that I just enjoy much more than using any other Smartphone.

View all comments

Aside from the obvious “blue bubble” social politics that have so much control over the US smartphone market that Google is so heavily targeting, there are a lot of reasons why those who took a chance on Pixel might jump ship.

Looking at older Pixels, like the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 that are starting to fall out of update support, it’s hard to defend Google’s decision to effectively kill off these devices when Samsung has extended its longer support timelines to devices released in the same years.

But beyond that, there are the practical reasons why someone might avoid a second round with Pixel. Google’s phones are notorious at this point for some of the most random and unexpected software bugs that can have big impacts – just this week a rogue Google app update decimated battery life for many, but has since been fixed. There’s also the fact that with the Pixel 6 series, Google shipped a phone that had some serious deficiencies with heat management and cellular connectivity. These are problems the company pushed, and partially succeeded in solving on the next generation, but it’s also totally fair that consumers would be a bit put off if they had to deal with those problems.

Google’s reputation in building smartphones is certainly getting better with every new generation, but the company’s failure to keep things up to par with the likes of Samsung and Apple over time is clearly hurting in the long run.

More on Google Pixel:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.