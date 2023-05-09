Pixel Fold fully revealed in star-studded Google x NBA ad [Gallery]

Ahead of the announcement at I/O 2023 tomorrow, Google has released an ad that features NBA stars with the Pixel Fold.

“Google Pixel x NBA: The Greatest Watch Party” runs for 2:37 and features multiple, high-res looks at the Pixel Fold. This video might have been released prematurely. The Google Pixel account (@GooglePixel_US) teased Tuesday afternoon that this video was coming tomorrow, presumably after the on-stage announcement.

However, the included bit.ly/watch-party-tw link redirects to an unlisted video of the full ad.

The Pixel Fold is shown closed, open 90 degrees, and all the way:

We see the hinge in action again, with most of the Pixel Folds shown being the lighter model but there is a brief shot of the darker one. There’s a very good look at the internal display and its bezels.

And then the ad shows key software experiences that highlight the foldable nature:

A Google Meet call (ft. Giannis Antetokounmpo) seamlessly switching from the external screen to the inner display

When the Pixel Fold is open 90 degrees, Meet controls appear on the flat half

Taking pictures with the rear lens while a Google Camera viewfinder appears on the cover display

You also see the very bold orange Pixel 7a in one frame:

This year’s NBA Playoffs are “presented by Google Pixel” with the brand appearing quite prominently on courts. Meanwhile, the NBA Finals will be presented by YouTube TV starting June 1, and you indeed see it running on a television in the background.

Meanwhile, the Tuesday tweet shows MVP Joel Embiid, who is 7′ 0″, holding the Pixel Fold:

Updating…

More on Pixel Fold: