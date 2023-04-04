 Skip to main content

Galaxy Watch 6 tipped to bring bigger displays and smaller bezels

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 4 2023 - 8:21 am PT
0 Comments
samsung galaxy watch 5

Samsung’s smartwatches haven’t changed a whole lot in terms of design over the past few years, with only iterative upgrades here and there, and of course, the Wear OS revamp under the hood on the latest models. But for the Galaxy Watch 6, it seems Samsung is planning to lessen the size of the display bezel.

According to Ice Universe, Samsung has managed to thin out the bezels on the Galaxy Watch 6 while making the display bigger. Ice claims the Watch 6 will have a display measuring 1.47-inches, up from 1.4-inches on the Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm). That’s only a difference of 5%, but with such a small display in the first place, it’s likely to make an impact on usability. Presumably, it would mean even more for the smaller 40mm version.

Thinning out the bezels would also put Samsung more in line with Apple. The Apple Watch started out with a design that had comparable bezels to Samsung’s wearables, but over time (starting with Apple Watch Series 7) made the bezels smaller, to the point where today’s releases have displays that nearly touch the edge of the glass. It’s a striking look, and one that no Android competitors have really matched to date.

The Apple Watch Series 7 brought a bigger display without a bigger watch

It’s not clear exactly how the Galaxy Watch 6 will look following this change, but it’s previously been reported that the smartwatch would also adopt curved glass, which would further make the bezels appear to be smaller. Apple employs a similar visual trick, as have many Android smartphones over the past few years.

It’s also not known how this will affect the “virtual” rotating bezel that Samsung has used since 2019. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 use a touch-sensitive bezel to allow for control over the interface, but a thinner bezel might make this a bit more difficult. Samsung is rumored to revive the physical rotating bezel on a “Classic” design, though.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 series later this year, likely alongside its next generation of foldables.

More on Samsung:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.