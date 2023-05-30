Here are the five Doodle for Google 2023 finalists [Gallery]

After public voting ended last week, the five finalists for the US Doodle for Google 2023 contest were announced today.

“I am grateful for…” is the theme with Google first selecting 55 Doodles from “tens of thousands of submissions” across 55 states and territories, and then letting the public vote for a winner from each of the five grade groups.

Next up is the National Winner announcement on June 6. Google’s panel of judges will select which Doodle appears on the homepage for 24 hours.

Depicting Joshua Tree National Park, the Grade K-3 Doodle for Google 2023 finalist is from California:

“I was grateful when I went to the Joshua tree with my family. I loved seeing the stars and making smores. It made me realize how small we are compared to the universe. I was thankful that I was brought into this world from the best family in the whole wide world. My mom and I talked about the stars all night long. It was a memorable night.”

The Grade 4-5 is from Mississippi, and their doodle is about honey bees:

“I’m grateful for the bees, because they pollinate most of our food, and they are necessary for the ecosystem.”

“My Sweetest Memories” from Washington won Grade 6-7:

“Sometimes I love them, and sometimes I dislike them very much, but I can’t imagine my life without my sisters. I have learned to be a little bit more patient with them, and they have had an enormous impact on me. We help to inspire each other and to help each other grow like the vines and flowers in my picture. I am never lonely with them, and they can cheer me up. I am grateful for them and all that they have done for me. In this drawing, we are having a fun time drinking hot chocolate, which is one of my fondest memories. The rainbow in the background symbolizes one of the first things I helped one of my sisters draw. In one of my family pictures, my sisters (sitting next to me) and I (the one in the middle) are sitting in flowers with a background that I drew, so I thought it would be fun to reference that by drawing us sitting flowers here. The word “Google” is related with the stems of flowers and vines, also following the flower/garden theme. My drawing is composed of all our happiest memories to show just how grateful I am for them.”

Louisiana’s Grade 8-9 has the most abstract Google logo interpretation with “The Quiet of My Room”:

“The Doodle I drew depicts me in my bedroom. I chose this to represent the theme, because especially now, life can be very stressful. But, when I have a moment of peace, it gives me the time to realize that, though life is hard, it can also be beautiful, and at the end of the day, I’m still pushing through. That is what I’m grateful for.”

Lastly, there’s “First Last Year” from Guam for Grade 10-12:

“I am grateful that I have a senior year. Luckily, my last year of high school was mostly unaffected by restrictions, so I was able to make many memories with my friends before we graduate. Each locker has a few memories associated with it: trying to design a hoodie for my grade, watching championship games, bringing stuffed animals to class, our last musical performances, decorating each others’ lockers for our birthdays, and a waffle maker we definitely did not use during lunch behind our principal’s back.”