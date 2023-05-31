Nest Wifi Pro update fixes speed test issue, improves performance

Google has released a May 2023 update for the Nest Wifi Pro that should fix incorrect speed test results and improve overall performance.

Last year, shortly after the launch of the Nest Wifi Pro mesh routers, it was discovered that customers with internet speeds higher than 500 Mbps would see inaccurate results when doing a speed test through the Google Home app. Google acknowledged the issue and advised those affected to perform speed tests through other apps or websites to confirm their system was working as expected.

According to a newly released support article, a firmware update for the Nest Wifi Pro was released on May 15. Google’s official patch notes explain that this update is primarily focused on addressing that speed test issue in Google Home. Having that information recorded correctly is particularly important because Google Home periodically runs a speed test to log variations in your home network.

Additionally, the May 2023 update for Nest Wifi Pro should improve the “consistency” of results when testing the speeds of your individual mesh points. It’s not clear if this is a functional change or merely a visual change like the other speed test fix.

The only other detail Google provides is that Nest Wifi Pro units should see improvements to “security, stability, and performance” following the update.

Nest Wifi Pro May 2023 release notes

Fix for underreporting of internet speed test results in the Google Home app for internet connection speeds faster than 500 Mbps

Improve mesh speed test results consistency

General security, stability, and performance improvements

To check if your Nest Wifi Pro has the update installed, first open the Google Home app and switch to the Devices tab. Tap one of your Nest Wifi Pro units, then tap the gear icon in the top-right corner. Partway down the page, you’ll see “Software version.” The May 2023 update is version number 1.63.355999.

As the update was released over two weeks before the patch notes were shared, your devices most likely already have the latest version installed.