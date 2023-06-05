How to transfer a profile on Netflix before it charges you extra

Netflix did it. The media streaming service has finally laid some ground rules on profile-sharing. With that, users can transfer profiles to a different account so they don’t get charged a fee for “mooching.” Here’s how to transfer a profile from one Netflix account to another.

Why do I need to transfer a profile?

For every single user that’s using your Netflix account without living in the same home (as determined by the IP address), Netflix is going to charge you $7.99/month. This sneaky tactic is an attempt to get subscribers to kick people not in their household off of their accounts. Will it work? We’re not sure.

The only thing we know is that Netflix has set this new process into motion, and in order to avoid that controversial upcharge, you’ll need to activate profile transfers on Netflix’s website. Once you do that, you’ll be all set to move others off of your account when the service activates the feature in full.

This is the alternative to just revoking and changing your password, as completing a full profile transfer will save that user’s favorite shows, current progress, and history. With that, the user being transferred will keep all of their Netflix data – except for your payment information, of course.

How to turn on Profile Transfer

Before initiating a profile transfer, Netfllix requires that you turn the feature on. Here’s how:

Head to Netflix.com. Find the profile icon and hover over it until you see the Transfer profile. Click it. Read the information and hit Allow.

After turning Netflix profile transfers on, you’ll be able to move a selected member off of your account and into their own after two days. If you own the account, you can look for an email from Netflix and get instant access to the feature by following its link.

On Netflix’s website, hit the dropdown menu next to your profile photo again. Choose the profile of the member you want to transfer. Hit transfer profile. Hit Next. Enter the email of that user and a selected password to create a new account for them. Hit Next.

Currently, it doesn’t look like users can transfer Netflix profiles to existing accounts. If that feature exists, we weren’t able to verify it.

The created account will then need to select a Netflix plan to initiate the membership. Of course, you can avoid this process and choose to buy an extra member, which really comes down to preference.