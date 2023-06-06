 Skip to main content

Nest Cam update heavily degrades video quality with washed out colors

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 6 2023 - 12:15 pm PT
1 Comment
google nest cam battery

Google’s new Nest Cam products have been getting better, thanks to an improved companion app, but a new update rolling out is taking a heavy toll on video quality with washed-out colors and more.

Some Google Nest Cam owners have noticed over the past two to three days that the video quality on their cameras is noticeably worse all of a sudden. The problem is quickly apparent, with Nest Cam video feeds losing a lot of their dynamic range and appearing very washed out, as pictured in the examples below. Reports have popped up across both Google’s support forums and Reddit.

The issue is attached to version 1.67 of the Nest Cam’s software, which is actively rolling out now. Version 1.65 is unaffected. Unfortunately, Nest Cam updates automatically, so there’s no way to prevent this update from being installed. For those affected, there’s also no way to revert, and some users note that a factory reset doesn’t fix the issue.

Notably, this is not attached to the Google Home app, so stopping automatic updates through your app store won’t stop this.

From what we can tell, this is only affecting the Nest Cam (Battery) and Nest Cam with Floodlight (which are the same core hardware, of course). Nest Cam Wired, Nest Doorbell models, and legacy Nest cameras don’t seem to be seeing the same problem even on the latest updates.

Before on 1.65 (L) and after on 1.67 (R)
Images via MikeBrum

We’ve reached out to Google for comment, but the company wasn’t immediately available to provide a statement. We’ll update this post if the company offers clarification.

More on Google Nest:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Nest

Google Nest
Nest Cam (battery)

Nest Cam (battery)
Nest Cam with floodlight

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.