Abode’s new home security system is one of the best Nest Secure replacements yet

Abode has offered DIY home security for a while, but the company’s latest system is a super affordable option that arrives just in time to replace Google’s abandoned Nest Secure.

The new “Abode Security Kit” is a $160 home security system that tries to make basic home security more affordable. It’s certainly quite a bit cheaper than Abode’s usual Smart Security Kit, which runs $280.

At the center of the Security Kit is a wireless hub which connects over Wi-Fi and packs a 93dB siren, battery backup for power outages, and an optional 4G cellular backup. The hub then connects to door/window sensors which can be put throughout the home. There’s also a key fob accessory that can arm and disarm the system without using the app. Notably, the hub itself lacks a built-in keypad.

Using the Security Kit requires a subscription for some features, such as unlocking cloud recording and people/pet/package detection for Abode’s smart home cameras. That “Standard” plan costs $7/month, and is also needed for even some basic features like notifications. Meanwhile, the $23/month “Pro” plan adds professional monitoring and more.

Notably, too, this new kit works with Abode’s new Google Nest integration, meaning you can use the Abode app to control the security system, view live feeds from Nest cameras, and even adjust your Nest Thermostat. There’s also support for controlling the system using Google Assistant commands.

While it really seems like nothing will ever truly replace Nest Secure, this new kit seems like the best option yet – as long as you’re alright with a monthly fee.

Orders are open now from Abode’s website with a discounted launch price of $139.99. The kit gets you the hub, key fob, and one door sensor, with additional sensors sold for $20.

