Google Assistant adds two new voices with Lime and Indigo

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 7 2023 - 1:11 pm PT
Google Assistant has not seen too many updates as of late (as the team focuses on Bard and generative AI), but it is now adding two new US English voices.

The two new styles are called “Indigo” and “Lime,” with Google continuing to use a color-based naming scheme. Google said they are “designed to bring more diversity to your current options.” It joins the 10 other US English options, with the new ones appearing at the left of the carousel.

You can access the “Assistant voice and speech output” page to make a selection from the Assistant settings menu, or with “Hey Google, change your voice.”

It’s been several years since Google added new Assistant voices, while Amazon Alexa recently removed celebrity voices. Google did something similar in 2021 with Issa Rae’s Cameo Voice, with John Legend being the previous option. The additions today are a nice touch for customization, but Assistant has a long way to go.

Indigo

Lime

