GeForce Now adds the ability to link your Ubisoft account

Following similar linking options with Steam and Epic Games, GeForce Now players can now link to Ubisoft accounts for quicker game access.

Available starting today, GeForce Now players will be able to link their GeForce accounts to Ubisoft. This enables library sync as well as automatic sign-in for games, taking much of the legwork out of streaming these games from the cloud.

GeForce NOW makes gaming convenient and easy for members by enabling them to link their accounts from Steam, Epic and, most recently, Ubisoft, directly to the service. Instead of signing into their accounts for each play session, members can be automatically signed in across their devices after linking them up just once.

This new functionality works across all Ubisoft Connect titles, including Rainbow Six Siege, Far Cry 6, and The Division 2, among others. This is also notably the best integration we’ve seen thus far on GeForce Now. Steam only supports library sync, and Epic Games only supports automatic sign-in, and solely on Fortnite.

Alongside this announcement, GeForce Now is also adding two new games to its library this week:

Amnesia: The Bunker (New release on Steam)

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie (New release Steam, June 8)

GeForce Now also expanded its library of Xbox titles last month, with Deathloop, Grounded, and Pentiment.

