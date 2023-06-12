Google Wallet is now available in five more countries

Available now, Google Wallet is once again expanding its list of countries with five more regions across the globe including several countries in the Balkans.

Announced in a brief community post recently, Google Wallet is now available in a few new countries primarily in the Balkans. The full list includes:

Albania

Argentina

Bosnia and Herzegovina

North Macedonia

Montenegro

With this added support, users are able to download the Google Wallet app on their Android devices and, if NFC is supported, use tap-to-pay in stores that offer it. These new countries also support Wear OS’s Google Wallet.

Of course, Google Wallet support varies even more wildly by your bank or credit card provider than it does by country. For example in North Macedonia, as one 9to5Google reader tells us, the functionality is limited to NLB Bank for the time being. It’s a similar story in Albania, where only ProCredit Bank Albania is supported.

Google, thankfully, has a handy support page that will detail what banks and providers are supported in each country, including these new five.

Thanks Ivan!

