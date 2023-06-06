 Skip to main content

Galaxy Watch 6 won’t charge any faster, FCC listing reveals

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 6 2023 - 8:36 am PT
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series is set to arrive later this Summer and while it’s expected to be a solid upgrade, one change it won’t bring is faster charging.

This week the Galaxy Watch 6 made its way through the FCC, bringing with it confirmation of a few key points. For one, there’s the model number for multiple variants of the watch. SM-R930 and SM-R940 appear to be the two sizes of the Galaxy Watch 6, while SM-R935 and SM-R945 should be the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, or perhaps just LTE versions of the Watch 6.

The listing further mentions Bluetooth 5.3, NFC support, and of course support for Wi-Fi.

Beyond that there’s also mention of speed for the included wireless charger, which tops out at 10W. This tells us that the Galaxy Watch 6 will charge at the same speed as the Watch 5 series, which was doubled from the 5W speed of Galaxy Watch 4. While it’s unfortunate to see that number unchanged, we did find last year’s speed to be a good balance.

The Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are expected to make their debut alongside Samsung’s new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. With the new version Samsung is set to introduce a new Exynos chip per other reports, and the company is also expected to revive the rotating bezel on the Classic model.

