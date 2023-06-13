 Skip to main content

Google Home routines can now be triggered from the web, cameras get redesign

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 13 2023 - 12:30 pm PT
Google Home automation routines are super useful, and now, they’re coming to the web too.

As a part of the update that’s bringing the Script Editor to the Home web app, existing routines are also being made available outside of the mobile app. You’ve been able to trigger these automations using voice commands and such, but they’ve never been available through the web.

On the new “Automations” tab in the Google Home web app, you’ll see your list of routines and can activate them with one press. This works great for routines that are set to toggle lighting or run a set of actions but not so much for ones that use the Google Assistant for things such as music.

The other catch is that you can’t edit existing routines here – only the ones created with the Script Editor.

Beyond that, Google is also updating the Home web app with a new design for cameras. You’ll now see a more rounded interface with an improved sidebar. This is a minor visual refresh more than anything, but it looks great in this author’s opinion. “Talk and Listen” is also still around, as rolled out in late May.

The Google Home web app is available to all users at home.google.com.

