Android 14 Beta 3.1 rolling out with Pixel fingerprint fixes

Following last week’s bigger release, Android 14 Beta 3.1 is rolling out today as a bug fixer, especially for the broken fingerprint sensor that some users encountered.

There are two issues addressed with UPB3.230519.014, while Google also brings Pixel phones to the June 2023 security patch like yesterday’s stable update.

Fixed issues where Fingerprint Unlock was either unavailable or unusable on some devices. (Issue #284360298, Issue #284529436, Issue #284436572)

Fixed platform compatibility issues that were affecting mapping SDKs, which caused dependent apps to crash in some cases.

Note: Android 14 Beta 3.1 is a phased rollout based on device and carrier, so it may take up to a week for you to receive the update. We appreciate your patience.