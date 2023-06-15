MyQ garage door openers lose Google Assistant support, despite having a year to prepare

Smart garage door openers are incredibly useful, but like any other smart home product, they’re only as good as the support behind them. Following several issues in years past, Chamberlain’s MyQ garage door openers are currently telling some users that Google Assistant support is “no longer available,” and it might just be Chamberlain’s fault.

MyQ garage door openers, unlike some other systems, run through a Google Assistant “app” rather than being truly linked as a smart home device. This leads to commands for controlling garage doors being along the lines of “Hey Google, ask MyQ to close the garage door.” It also means that these doors aren’t functional within the Google Home app, as some others have been.

Now, some users are reporting that Google Assistant’s integration with MyQ is warning that the service is “no longer available.” The message is fairly vague, but those affected say that the integration seems to have simply stopped working.

A support page from Chamberlain notes that MyQ integration with Assistant is “only available for current myQ users, and is not supported for new myQ users.” It further adds that unlinking your account will also make it impossible to relink your account.

Google Assistant access is only available for current myQ users, and is not supported for new myQ users. If a myQ user signs out of their Google Account it will no longer be possible to relink the myQ account to Google Assistant.

We can’t be entirely certain when these changes were made to the support page, but we’ve observed a few reports of this problem just over the past two days across both Reddit and reviews of the MyQ integration. This doesn’t appear to be affecting all users, but it’s still quite widespread.

The timing can’t be a coincidence, though. Google announced in June 2022 that, on June 13, 2023, it would shut down support for Google Assistant’s conversational actions, which is what Chamberlain has been using for its integration. Developers were given abundantly clear warning about what was coming, but Chamberlain seemingly opted not to create an alternative for its users. As mentioned, there are plenty of garage door openers that work natively with the Google Home ecosystem, but Chamberlain says directly that “linking myQ with Google Assistant gives you the ability to use voice control with Google,” and that “the myQ garage door opener doesn’t show in the Google Home app.” Last year, Chamberlain also discontinued a product that allowed MyQ openers to work with Apple’s HomeKit.

Of course, Chamberlain’s integration isn’t the only thing that was lost as a result of this decision. As we’ve previously covered, this also led to the loss of games, kids books, and more. But, at least in Chamberlain’s case, there was a clear alternative.

We’ve reached out to Chamberlain to see what’s going on, but the company wasn’t immediately available for comment. If you’re seeing issues between MyQ and Google Assistant, let us know in the comments below.

As we published this story, MyQ services have notably gone offline for many users. This is unrelated to the Google Assistant issues.

