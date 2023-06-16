Samsung’s first Android 14 beta could launch in late July

Google is pushing along with Android 14 for Pixel phones, with the third beta out. But, soon, Samsung might join in on the fun, with a new report claiming the company’s first Android 14 beta could arrive in late July.

Samsung has been opening public beta programs for new Android versions for the past few years, with customers able to get in on the latest version of One UI a few months ahead of the formal launch. And, each year, it’s been happening earlier and earlier.

According to the folks over at SamMobile, we can expect the first Android 14 beta with One UI 6.0 from Samsung sometime next month. Specifically, the outlet claims, in the third week of July. That’d put the release sometime between July 17 and July 21.

That’s a couple of weeks ahead of last year, with the Android 13/One UI 5.0 beta from Samsung having opened on August 5, with an official announcement a day later. It was also just days ahead of the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4. And, not so ironically, the same thing is happening this time around. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are confirmed to be coming at an event during the last week of July, apparently on July 27.

We still don’t know much about Samsung’s take on Android 14, but an app update teased new colors for the company’s version of Material You, and Samsung previously confirmed it was working with Google to improve how One UI handles background apps with this update. The update will likely be made available first to the Galaxy S23 series.

