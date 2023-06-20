Asus Zenfone 10 leaks with familiar compact design, new colors [Gallery]

The Android market is getting a new compact flagship, with a new leak offering a first look at the Asus Zenfone 10 and its new colors.

Courtesy of Evan Blass from his private Twitter account, we’ve got a few images that show off the Asus Zenfone 10 in detail.

The images reveal that the company’s upcoming release will be, really, pretty darn similar to the Zenfone 9. The Asus Zenfone 10, based on this leak, has a matte backplate in a variety of colors – red, white, black, blue, and new this year, green – with two cameras in individual modules and a metal frame that’s black on all models except the white one.

There’s no specific spec here, but the phone’s design strongly suggests that the device will be on the smaller size. The Zenfone 9 had a 5.9-inch display and, given the proportions of the cameras on the back appear unchanged, it’s likely this phone would match that.

Asus previously confirmed a launch event for the Zenfone 10 which will be livestreamed on June 29.

