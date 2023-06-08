Asus teases Zenfone 10, set to launch June 29

While it’s not a major player, Asus makes some solid Android smartphones and, this week, the company has confirmed that the Zenfone 10 is right around the corner.

In an Instagram post this week, Asus teases the Zenfone 10, calling out the phone by name and showing its design from the front. The design is pretty tame, with the most notable thing being the use of symmetrical bezels and a left-mounted selfie camera cutout. The teaser also suggests the use of a green color.

It reminds us of Google’s Pixel 5.

Also shown in the image are headphones, a camera, a gimbal, and a wireless charging pad. This could all be meant to hint at wireless charging support, a camera with enhanced stabilization – the Zenfone 9 had a “6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer” – and perhaps a boost to audio.

Beyond that, Asus directly confirms a launch on June 29, with the event to be streamed live on YouTube. Notably, that’ll be quite a week for new smartphones, with Asus preparing its launch for the Friday right after Motorola’s new Razr+ and Google’s Pixel Fold start shipping.

The Zenfone 9 stood out last year for its very compact size and solid spec sheet that included the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It stands to reason this new model will take the same route of being a smaller device with flagship-tier specs, but in any case, it’s certainly one to look forward to.

