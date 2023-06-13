 Skip to main content

Nothing Phone (2) launches on July 11 – here’s everything we know so far

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 13 2023 - 5:00 am PT
1 Comment

It’s official, the Nothing Phone (2) will see its launch date on July 11, the company has announced today.

With a brief teaser, Carl Pei’s Nothing confirmed the launch date of the Nothing Phone (2). The device will see its debut on July 11, just under a month from today. The event will be livestreamed from Nothing’s website and, for whatever reason, the teaser includes octopus tentacles.

The event takes place on July 11 at 11 a.m. ET. Let the teaser floodgates open.

Of course, we already know a fair bit about the Phone (2), thanks to previous confirmations from the company itself. That includes the use of a bigger battery, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, three years of updates, and, of course, that the phone will be sold in the United States.

Another recent leak also offered a better look at Phone (2), showing off some design tweaks.

More on Android:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Nothing

Nothing
Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2)

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.