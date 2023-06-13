Nothing Phone (2) launches on July 11 – here’s everything we know so far

It’s official, the Nothing Phone (2) will see its launch date on July 11, the company has announced today.

With a brief teaser, Carl Pei’s Nothing confirmed the launch date of the Nothing Phone (2). The device will see its debut on July 11, just under a month from today. The event will be livestreamed from Nothing’s website and, for whatever reason, the teaser includes octopus tentacles.

The event takes place on July 11 at 11 a.m. ET. Let the teaser floodgates open.

Of course, we already know a fair bit about the Phone (2), thanks to previous confirmations from the company itself. That includes the use of a bigger battery, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, three years of updates, and, of course, that the phone will be sold in the United States.

Another recent leak also offered a better look at Phone (2), showing off some design tweaks.

More on Android: