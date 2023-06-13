 Skip to main content

Pixel 7a gets Peak Design’s wonderful MagSafe-compatible case

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 13 2023 - 7:51 am PT
1 Comment

One of our favorite cases for recent Pixel phones has been from Peak Design. The company’s MagSage-compatible “Everyday Case” is a utilitarian delight, and now, Peak Design has made it available for Pixel 7a.

Available now, the Peak Design Everyday Case is available for Pixel 7a for $39.99. The case is identical to what’s been available for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, complete with MagSafe accessory support as well as “Slim Link,” Peak’s specialized connector that works with select accessories.

The new Pixel 7a case, which we’ve had the pleasure of trying out, fits snugly just like previous iterations. That does mean it won’t work with the Pixel 6a, despite that phone being very similar in its dimensions, but for Google’s latest mid-ranger, this is a perfect option to add MagSafe and more.

You can use the case alongside Peak’s own accessories, such as the wallet, kickstand, or mounts, as well as with third-party MagSafe gear. As stated in some previous reviews, I’ve found these cases to have some of the strongest magnets for MagSafe outside of Apple’s own offerings.

I also can’t recommend Peak’s slim magnetic wallet enough, it’s so much better than the ones inspired by Apple’s limited design.

Of note, this is Peak’s first Pixel A-Series case, as well as its first case for a mid-range device. Only iPhones and flagships from Samsung and Google have had the pleasure of using the Everyday Case thus far.

Peak Design’s Pixel 7a case is currently exclusive to the company’s own website, with a lifetime guarantee, and it’s certainly one we’d recommend trying.

