Pixel 7a’s Tensor G2 processor appears to be slightly different from the one in Pixel 7

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 20 2023 - 8:39 am PT
Google’s latest A-Series smartphones have felt faster than ever thanks to an upgrade to the same Tensor chips as their more expensive siblings, but in the case of the Pixel 7a, it appears that the Tensor G2 processor inside is slightly different.

The $499 Pixel 7a is a stellar device at its price point, as we brought out in our review last month, and a big part of that is running on the Tensor G2 processor. That brings better performance, slightly better efficiency, and a much better modem compared to the original Tensor found in Pixel 6a. And while all of that remains true, new evidence suggests that the Tensor G2 found in Pixel 7a isn’t the exact same one found in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Uncovered by Kamila Wojciechowska, the Pixel 7a is using an altered version of Tensor G2 that is known as the “IPOP” variant. The short version of what that means is that the chip found in Pixel 7a is packaged differently. It has the same components, but the surrounding casing is likely less costly to produce compared to the FOLOP-PoP tech that’s used on Tensor G2 in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The only real side effect here should be heat, at least according to materials from Samsung.

Realistically, this shouldn’t be too much of a problem for most folks, but the added heat certainly isn’t appreciated. Tensor-powered Pixels have been notorious for heat problems, and every little bit helps.

Tensor G2 is also now included in the Pixel Tablet and Google Pixel Fold, but it’s unclear if those devices are also using altered versions from the smartphones we saw released last year.

