Best clear cases for the Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a comes in some seriously nice colorways, which would mean it’d be a shame to hide it behind some protective plastic. While there are a ton of clear cases out there for the Pixel 7a, we’ve narrowed it down to the two best options.

Personally, I’ve always been a fan of clear cases. I’m not quite brazen enough to carry my devices around without a case to protect them, but I still love seeing the hardware that companies spend millions to design.

Of course, you could go a couple of ways when buying a case. You could opt for a very thin and cheap clear case, which offers some protection but nothing that you can feel confident in, or you can look for something a little thicker but still tactile. Oftentimes, the latter option means yellowing over time in some cases.

That’s why we’ve generally stuck between a couple of go-to case manufacturers for clear designs. Specifically for the Pixel 7a, these are the clear cases we love.

Totallee Clear Case

The Totallee clear case is a serious contender for the best Pixel 7a case. We’ve reviewed this same design for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and it holds up even with Google’s latest release.

Totallee’s clear Pixel 7a case takes on a very minimal design. It’s soft to the touch, but you know a fall from a meter or so will amount to nothing. Over the camera bar, Totallee has opted for two cutouts. One lies over the two camera lenses in the Pixel 7a, and the other is cut over the flash LED.

The buttons feel tactile and clicky and are easy to use. Running your fingers over them will result in quick detection, unlike some other cases on the market that like to recess the button cutouts, making them difficult to feel. The Totallee case also feels very grippy and gummy, which isn’t bad in this case.

Overall, the Totallee clear case for the Pixel 7a is a great option. It’s grippy, feels good in the hand, and shows off the Pixel 7a lying inside. The case comes with a two-year warranty for peace of mind and is completely recyclable when you’re ready to move on.

At $39, the Totallee case isn’t the cheapest around, but it holds up well and is a great addition to the Pixel 7a.

Caseborne Clear Case

If you’re looking for something with a little more protection, the Caseborne Pixel 7a clear case is another great option. At a little less than half the price of the Totallee case, the Caseborne cover is much sturdier while not coming in much thicker.

The Caseborne case gives the Pixel 7a a more squared-off appearance, with flat edges and chamfered corners. It has a hybrid setup with a polycarbonate back and a TPU border, which means extra protection and better clarity for showing off your Coral or Sea Pixel 7a. Over the camera bar is one large cutout, meaning there’s a higher chance of scratches on that aluminum visor, but it’s not something to worry too much about.

The button risers are well-made, though they aren’t quite as easy to press. Even still, they’re easy to find if you’re digging in your pocket.

Overall, the Caseborne clear case for the Pixel 7a does what it needs to and inspires a lot of confidence in the user. It feels like it would take quite a drop to damage the Pixel 7a in it.

Note: We would have included Google’s limited edition clear case with Material You icons, but unfortunately that case is no longer available for sale.

At $18 right now, the Caseborne case is easily the more affordable choice but appeals to a slightly different audience due to the chunkier feel and appearance. If you’re going for something more minimal and rounded off, Totallee is a good option. For those who want protection over everything else, Caseborne won’t disappoint either. There are likely many more cases out there to choose from, though these two are more than reliable choices.

Buy the Totallee Clear Case for Pixel 7a – $39

Buy the Caseborne Clear Case for Pixel 7a – $18