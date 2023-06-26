 Skip to main content

Boox Tab Mini C is a compact color e-ink Android tablet

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 26 2023 - 8:44 am PT
boox tab mini c

Android tablets that use e-ink are becoming more common, and the new Boox Tab Mini C is a compact option that has a color display and a fair price point.

The Boox Tab Mini C follows in the footsteps of the Boox Tab Ultra we reviewed earlier this year and, even more so, the Boox Tab Ultra C which had the same features, just with a color e-ink display. The difference this time around is packaging it into a much more compact form factor.

This tablet has a much smaller 7.8-inch display which keeps the device smaller. Frankly, it’s more similar to a typical Kindle now, while coming in at roughly the same size as iPad Mini. It weighs 264g and is 8.3mm thick. The display, along with using Onyx’s Kaleido 3 color ePaper tech, also has a glass cover and stylus support (there’s a stylus included with the Tab Mini C). You’ll get 300ppi (1404 x 1872) when using the display in monochrome, but just 150ppi (702 x 936) in color mode.

Under the hood this is a full Android tablet, with Android 11 out of the box, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an undisclosed Qualcomm CPU. The tablet also supports USB-C for charging and audio-out, and the whole thing is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

The price here also feels reasonable – $449.

The Boox Tab Mini C is available today directly from Onyx, and it’s also available at Amazon.

