Samsung officially confirms first Unpacked event in Korea for new foldables

Samsung has just confirmed plans for its first Unpacked event in its home country of South Korea, and new foldable phones are expected.

In a press release, Samsung officially confirmed that Unpacked is coming to South Korea for the first time, with the 27th Unpacked launch event taking place in Seoul. The event will be hosted at COEX, a convention center in Samseong-dong of Gangnam-gu district.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will unveil its next generation foldable devices at Galaxy Unpacked in late July 2023 in Seoul, the capital of South Korea. The Unpacked event will take place at COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam, an intersection where Teheran-ro, a hub for domestic innovative startups, and Bongeunsa, a millennial Buddhist temple, converge. This unique location offers the world an opportunity to experience the captivating blend of past, present and future that defines Seoul.

This follows years of Samsung hosting its launch events in cities across North America and Europe, with its most common choices being San Francisco and New York City.

Of course, the expectation for the event is a new round of foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5. Samsung doesn’t directly say as much but mentions that the “next generation of its foldable series offering enhanced devices based on years of R&D and investment.”

Beyond the Fold and Flip, the event is also expected to bring the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Watch 6, and both new earbuds and a new smart tracker. Samsung says the event will take place in late July, with previous rumors pointing to July 26.

