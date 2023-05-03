Best MagSafe accessories for Google Pixel and other Android phones in 2023

While MagSafe tech might make you think of Apple hardware in particular, there are plenty of accessories that bring the technology to Android. In effect, MagSafe accessories for Android work the same and add a ton of functionality to any phone.

What is MagSafe?

Brought to life by Apple only a couple of years ago, MagSafe is a pretty simple idea. In effect, it’s really just an identifier for a few strong magnets placed in a circle at a specific diameter.

With that, tons of accessories can be attached to the rear of your device, so long as you have a MagSafe-compatible case that can hold onto those attachments. So long as you have that, additions like wallets and charging pads can be attached.

Our favorite MagSafe accessories for Android

In reality, there are a ton of MagSafe add-ons available. With cases alone, most manufacturers have adapted MagSafe in their lineups for new releases. So finding a shell for your Android device isn’t too difficult, though it can be a little pricy.

Mous Limitless 5.0 MagSafe case

Available for the Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7 series, one of our favorite cases has quickly become the Mous Limitless 5.0. Accompanied by a series of intricate rear designs, the Limitless 5.0 case is one of the better-looking shells for Android devices.

With that, the cases have a grippy texture along the sides and offer a solid amount of protection for your device. Though the cases come in on the thicker side, each button cutout is pretty responsive and easy to press in on.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a MagSafe case without an array of magnets aligned throughout the back. Internally, the Limitless 5.0 case is lined with felt and is designed to facilitate a quick charge if needed.

The Limitless 5.0 case comes in at around $60, depending on what device you’re looking to equip. The Mous case is available for the Pixel 7 lineup and Galaxy S23 series.

Buy Mous Limitless 5.0

Thinborne MagSafe case

Built for the Galaxy S23 series, the Thinborne MagSafe case is another absolute favorite. While it won’t protect from the harsher drops, the Thinborne case comes as a thin protective shell that takes very little away from the sleek design of the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra.

Made from 600D Aramid Fiber, the Thinborne case is sleek and provides a decent amount of grip. On the rear, a camera guard protects the Galaxy phone’s many lenses, though it doesn’t take away from the design.

What’s really great is that even though the shell is millimeters thin, a collection of magnets still sit in the back, ready to attach any MagSage accessory around.

The Thinborne MagSafe case for the Galaxy S23 series comes in at $60 and is one of the better minimalist Android cases I’ve used.

Buy Thinborne MagSafe Case

Peak Design MagSafe car mounts

As with almost everything else Peak Design makes, we can’t help but love the company’s magnetic charging car mounts. These mounts are the epitome of killing two birds with one stone, providing a nice spot for your device to rest while getting it back up to 100%.

Peak Design’s charging mounts come in several iterations, with each serving a different purpose. First off, there’s the generic car mount that requires you to attach the charger with adhesive. Named the Car Phone Mount, this charging pad is as basic as they come.

The second, and my personal favorite, is the Car Vent Mount. As someone who used to abhor vent mounts for their seemingly lazy nature, Peak Design has won me over. The Vent Mount is easy to install and comes with a couple of modifications over generic designs. First off, Peak Design has added a tightening screw, which pulls back on a hook to secure the mount tightly in the vent. On top of that, you can pivot the mount 360 degrees around, which lets you get the mount and phone out of the way of the vent, saving you from sacrificing crucial A/C in the summer.

As a third option, Peak Design also makes a ball-mount charging pad that can secure into any 1-inch or 20-mm socket, which is the standard for a lot of mounts and are easy to come by.

These MagSafe charging mounts don’t come cheap, ranging from $80 to $100. Still, Peak Design is known for build quality, and each of these mounts comes in a full-aluminum design. On top of that, the charger functionality of it is spot on and gets your device powered up rather quickly. Those positives make it one of the best MagSafe accessories you can get for Android devices.

As an aside, my favorite side effect of the Car Vent Mount is that you’ll never have an overheated phone when in use, since it sits right next to a breeze at all times.

Buy Peak Design Car Mount

Buy Peak Design Car Vent Mount

Moment MagSafe cases & camera accessories

Like the other brands on this list, camera-focused brand Moment also produces MagSafe accessories for Android devices, including Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy flagships. The company’s cases are made from a TPU material and tend to err on the side of simplicity, without much in the way of logos or designs. They’re simple, but not in a bad way. The only quirk I have a problem with is that, with the Pixel 7 case, there’s a little bump along the side of the case, but that may wear away with consistent use. It’s definitely not as bad now as it was when I first started using the case.

Moment produces MagSafe cases, known as “M Force,” for Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and select Samsung devices, but stock can occasionally be tough to find.

What’s easy to find is Moment’s MagSafe camera accessories, which include everything from wall mounts to tripod mounts and so much more. Over the past several months, I’ve used Moment’s MagSafe accessories with my Pixel, and they’ve come in handy, especially the tripod mount, which has a built-in cold shoe for mounting other camera accessories.

MagSafe Wallets

Wallets are another popular MagSafe accessory – and for a good reason. They do well to play into the minimalist narrative that modern tech offers. Some, like the Mous MagSafe wallet, are built for simplicity and offer space for only a couple of cards.

Others, like the Peak Design Wallet, offer functionality beyond that. For instance, the latter product can double as a quick phone stand when you want to watch a video.

Mous MagSafe Card Wallet

Built to hold a couple of vital cards, the Card Wallet from Mous is simple and elegant. What makes it a great option is how strong it is when attached to the back of your device. With small rubber grips and a strong magnet, the Mous Card Wallet takes a lot of force to remove. With that, there’s some given confidence when relying on it to keep your valuable cards close.

Buy Mous Card Wallet

Peak Design Stand Wallet

Holding up to seven cards, the MagSafe-compatible stand wallet is built for functionality. A strong connection and securely held pockets make up a pretty convenient little wallet. One major pro is the ability to pop out the top flap and prop your device up with it.

Buy Peak Design Stand Wallet

Mous Charging Pad

One of the reasons we keep coming back to Mous is the attention to detail. The Mous MagSafe Compatible Charger is sleek, simple, and gets the job done. Using a magnetic case, it’ll easily attach to your phone back and start charging your device.

Beyond that, the charger can be attached to stands and docks (sold separately), giving the wireless pad a little more functionality.

Pro tip: If you can find the Aramid Fibre version in stock, it makes a perfect pair with the Galaxy S23 series Thinborne Aramid Fiber case.

Buy Mous Charging Pad

In all, there are a ton of options out there. This roundup sticks with a couple of major brands simply because they offer some great options that are meant to last. So long as you have a MagSafe-compatible case for your Android device, any of the listed accessories will work and maybe even make things a little easier for you.

Ben Schoon contributed to this article.